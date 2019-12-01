Three two-wheeler-borne boys die in road mishap near Delhi Gate, parents allege hit-and-run

NEW DELHI: Three two-wheeler-borne minor boys between the ages 15-17 died in a road accident on late Saturday night near Delhi Gate in Dariyaganj police station area.

According to police, the victims, who have been identified as Osama, Saad Malik and Hamja were returning on a single scooty from a family party around 12 am in the night when the unfortunate incident took place and they met with a fatal accident near Delhi Gate.

The reason for their deaths has been not been ascertained yet, however, the father of one of the boys Nadeem Ahmed said that their scooty was recovered in a dismantled state near an iron pole at Delhi Gate and the three kids were also found dead near the pole.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. The parents of the victims have claimed that this was a hit-and-run case while demanding justice for their children's death.