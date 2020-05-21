हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire in house

Three women killed as house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda catches fire

Three members of a family, all women, were killed after their house caught fire in Paras village under Baberu Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday.

Three women killed as house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda catches fire

Banda (UP): Three members of a family, all women, were killed after their house caught fire in Paras village under Baberu Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Munni Devi (70), her daughter Aarti (33) and daughter-in-law Rekha (35) were cooking food in their house.

While Munni Devi died on the spot, Aarti and Rekha succumbed to their severe burn injuries later, SHO Baberu Jaishyam Pandey said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after post mortem examination, the SHO added. 

Fire in houseUP house fireBanda fire
