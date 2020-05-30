हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taj Mahal

Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing

Agra was hit by a severe thunderstorm on Friday evening which caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal. The thunderstorm barrelled through the city, unleashing rain and windstorm.

Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Agra damages Taj Mahal&#039;s marble railing

New Delhi: Agra was hit by a severe thunderstorm on Friday evening which caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal. The thunderstorm roared through the city, bringing down heavy showers of rain.

Damages were caused to a ticket window, and metal detectors installed at the gates. 

Taj Mahal damage

Damage to the marble railing on the main monument caused by the scrapping of iron pipes on the Yamuna on the Taj Mahal main memorial

At several places pillars, sealing fell on the ground causing damages to the walls, platforms, doors and windows of the Taj Mahal.

Taj Mahal damage

Sikandar memorial also suffered damages.

Also many trees were uprooted in the Taj complex. 

Taj Mahal damage

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of those who lost their lives in the thunderstorm related incidents in Agra last evening.

Tags:
Taj MahalTaj Mahal damage
Next
Story

COVID-19 patients who undergo surgery at increased death risk: Lancet study
  • 1,73,763Confirmed
  • 4,971Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M1S

Zee Top 50: Top Stories of the hour