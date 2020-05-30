Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra damages Taj Mahal's marble railing

New Delhi: Agra was hit by a severe thunderstorm on Friday evening which caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal. The thunderstorm roared through the city, bringing down heavy showers of rain.

Damages were caused to a ticket window, and metal detectors installed at the gates.

Damage to the marble railing on the main monument caused by the scrapping of iron pipes on the Yamuna on the Taj Mahal main memorial

At several places pillars, sealing fell on the ground causing damages to the walls, platforms, doors and windows of the Taj Mahal.

Sikandar memorial also suffered damages.

Also many trees were uprooted in the Taj complex.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of those who lost their lives in the thunderstorm related incidents in Agra last evening.