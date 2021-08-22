Thunderstorm, light intensity rain likely in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh today: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (August 22, 2021) predicted thunderstorms with light intensity rain for the national capital and nearby areas in the next two hours on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Khekra, Bagpath and Loni-Dehat (U.P) during the next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

22/08/2021: 10:20 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East-Delhi, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Gannaur, Gohana, Rajound, Narwana, Jind, Kaithal, Sonipat (Haryana), Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Kandhala (U.P) during the next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 22, 2021

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Rajound, Safidon, Jind, Gannaur (Haryana) and Baraut, Noida (U.P) during the next 2 hours," said IMD in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi witnessed heavy rains along with thunderstorms on Saturday as IMD issued an orange alert for the city.

Record rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, crippling the traffic movement and causing heavy waterlogging in many parts of the city, with places like Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and ITO being inundated. IMD said Delhi recorded 138.8 mm of rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in last 14 years.

(With Agency inputs)

