Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana: IMD

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR and Haryana woke up to light showers and cool morning on Friday (May 21, 2021). The India Meteorological Department has predicted showers in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-60 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and most places from NCR – Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida”, IMD said in its latest bulletin.

As per the notification, several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Sahaswan, Narora, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti and Barsana, are likely to receive thunderstorms and rains.

Many parts of Haryana, including Yamunanagar, Hissar, Rewari and Aurangabad would experience thunderstorms and rains.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Delhi-NCR broke all the records by recording 119.3 mm of rainfall in May under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance.

Additionally, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, which was 16 notches below normal on Wednesday.

“A record 119.3 mm rain fell in Delhi between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, which is a new record for May. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976,” said the head of India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting Centre, Kuldeep Srivastava.

The rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Wednesday was a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance, the IMD said.

Live TV