Cyclone Tauktae

Rain batters Uttarakhand's Chamoli leading to glacier burst incidents, Badrinath highway blocked

File Photo

New Delhi: Due to the after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae it has been raining for two consecutive days in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, leading to the closure of Badrinath highway from three points.

Heavy rains caused landslides which have disrupted the way to Hanuman Chatti. 

Two glacier bursts, one near Badrinath, were also reported. However, there have been no casualties so far. 

Moreover, more than 20 meters of highway collapsed in Lambagar. Some vehicles, including a cargo truck, were destroyed due to the landslide. 

The Uttarakhand administration has deployed State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) management and police for rescue operations. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state. Gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kmph is also expected in isolated places in the plains of the state, ANI reported. 

