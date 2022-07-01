Uddhav has been the target of cousin Raj Thackeray this time after he resigned from the Chief Minister's post. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, without naming Uddhav, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj wrote, "When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's personal accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline!" The rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde on Thursday also said that it is going to fight for political survival with the name of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in front of them. Raj's tweet in this situation has created new speculation in Maharashtra politics. A source in MNS indicated that Raj may also join the alliance of the BJP and the Shinde faction.

A section of the Shinde camp, which claims to be the "Real Shiv Sena", feels that the presence of the title 'Thackeray' is necessary to claim Balasaheb's political legacy. So they want to get Raj along. Raj has also spoken to Shinde over the phone several times during the recent political turmoil in Maharashtra.

It was during Balasaheb's lifetime that in 2006, his favourite nephew Raj left the Shiv Sena and formed his own party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Though he did not make any allegations against Balasaheb, he has repeatedly taken a dig at Uddhav's 'leadership' qualities.

Raj's party had stunned by winning 13 seats in the 2009 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. In the 2012 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, MNN won in 27 wards. But due to the hardline position and violent movement, Raj became increasingly cornered in Maratha politics. In recent times, Raj has taken a hardline Hindutva stand on the loudspeaker debate. His relationship with the BJP is also good now. In the recent Legislative Council elections, only one MLA from Raj's party voted for the BJP candidate.