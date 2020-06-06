हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunderban

Tiger attacks and kills fishermen at Sunderban jungle, body not yet found

A fisherman was killed by a tiger at the Sunderbans area near 24 Paragana of West Bengal.

Tiger attacks and kills fishermen at Sunderban jungle, body not yet found

Kolkata: A fisherman was killed by a tiger at the Sunderbans area near 24 Paragana of West Bengal.

The incident took place near the jungles of Bhai Judi os the Sunderbans when a fisherman named Uday Mistry was taken away by the tiger.

Uday Mistry was out fishing in the river with his friend when a tiger emerged from the nearby jungle and dragged Mistry inside the jungle with him. 

His friend tried to save hi but could not do anything.

Mistry was the only bread wineer inthe family and was out fishing to earn his daily income.

The family is grief stricken and mourned that they did not even recover the fisherman's body so that his last rites could be performed.

