'Tiger' Champai Soren Joins NDA, Confirms Jitan Ram Manjhi

In a setback for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), confirmed former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. The Hindustani Awam Morcha of Manjhi is also a part of the BJP-led NDA bloc. Sharing the development on X, Manjhi said that Champai Soren was a tiger and will remain a tiger. Champai Soren was popularly called 'Tiger' for his role in creation of a separate state of Jharkhand, carving out from Bihar.

Amid speculation that he might join the BJP, Champai Soren recently shared a lengthy post on X, where he detailed three potential paths for his future after considerable "self-reflection." Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.

His comment came shortly after he reached Delhi amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP. "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai posted on his social media accounts. He alleged that all his government programmes in the first week of July were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge. "When I enquired about the reasons for cancellation, I was informed that there was a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and that I could not attend any government programmes until then," he said.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person?" he questioned. Soren claimed that although the CM had the authority to call a meeting of the legislative party, he was not even informed of the meeting's agenda.

"During the meeting, I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Soren added. He mentioned that he was emotional and struggling to control his tears.

"But all he (referring to Chief Minister Hemant Soren without naming him) seemed interested in was the chair. I felt as though I had no existence, no presence in the party to which I had dedicated my entire life," he said.

Soren noted that he faced many such humiliations, which he preferred not to detail at the moment.

The ex-CM said he had announced in the legislative party meeting, "A new chapter in my life is going to begin from today." "From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said.

Soren emphasised that this is his personal battle and he does not intend to involve any party members or harm the organisation. "I can never think of harming the party which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat. But circumstances have been created such that..." he added.

He also mentioned that party supremo Shibu Soren is not active in politics due to health reasons. "Had he been active, things would have been different," Soren said. The former CM claimed that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he made numerous decisions in public interest.

"People of the state will assess the decisions I made during my tenure, considering the elderly, women, youth, students, and every section of society," he added. Soren assumed office as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the party's legislature party leader. Soren subsequently submitted his resignation letter to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time.



Amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren could join the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday accused the saffron camp of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society". Soren's statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi.

Addressing a government function in Jharkhand's Godda district, Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP brought people from Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra to "spread poison among the tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities and make them fight with each other".

"Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said. Notably, Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday, amid speculations that he is likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Champai Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata. Soon after landing in Delhi, the JMM leader told reporters that he hadn't met any BJP leader and was in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Hemant Soren also said that the assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year but the poll schedule would be "decided by the opposition party in the state, not by the Election Commission". "It seems the Election Commission is no longer a constitutional institution, as it has been occupied by BJP people," he alleged. "I challenge them (BJP) that if the assembly elections are held today, they will be wiped out from Jharkhand tomorrow," the chief minister said.