Tik Tok star death case: Political slugfest erupts in Maharashtra after audio clip surfaces

Pune: Days after the death of 22-year-old Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan in Maharashtra’s Pune, the incident took a political turn after an audio clip surfaced hinting at the involvement of a state minister in the matter.

The opposition BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has called for an impartial probe into the incident. Fadnavis has sent a letter along with the purported audio clips to the Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale seeking a detailed investigation.

What was the incident?

Pooja was a resident of Beed who had recently come to Pune to take spoken English course. She was staying with her brother and his friend in Wanawadi. She allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building at Heaven Park Society on February 8.

The police registered a case of accidental death. According to police, the family called it suicide and they did not find anything suspicious in it.

What emerged from the audio clip?

In the audio clip, a man named Arun can be heard seeking information about the incident from another person. He also talks about Pooja's mobile and laptop. The conversation is in Banjara language. The voice of the person who is talking to Arun is being claimed to be similar to that of a state minister in the Maharashtra government. It is also being claimed that Pooja had some connections with the minister in question.

What did the police say?

The police denied any foul play in the matter. They said that they have not found anything objectionable in the audio clip and that the family members of Pooja too have not made complaint against anyone. In such a situation, they added, what could they do on their own.

How did the opposition react?

Leader of opposition in the state, Fadnavis has asked police to open an investigation into the incident.

“The truth behind this should be revealed. This case should not be suppressed. The clip which has come out of the evidence should be investigated and the police themselves should file a complaint and investigate,” said Fadnavis.

BJP MLA from Kothrud assembly, Medha Kulkarni, has demanded the audio clips be investigated and the guilty be punished.

“Who are the two people in the audio that has gone viral? It should be investigated whose voice is that no matter how big that person is or whichever political party he belongs to. If the person is guilty then there should be punishment,” said Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, BJP women’s cell president Archana Patil met Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta seeking a detailed investigation.

Live TV