Time has come for world to unite in fight against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi in South Korea

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the world to speak in one voice on the issue of terrorism and thanked South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his country's unconditional support to New Delhi in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy.
Standing alongside President Moon, PM Said, "I thank President Moon for his support. On counter-terrorism, we will increase our cooperation. The world has to move beyond just talks now."
''I also express my gratitude to President Moon for his condolences on Pulwama attack and support against terror. The MoU signed between the two countries today will further take forward our counter-terrorism agenda,'' the PM said.
''The time has come for the global community to act beyond talks at this moment and to unite and fight against terrorism,'' the PM added.
PM Modi in Seoul, South Korea: The time has come for the global community to act beyond talks at this moment and to unite and fight against terrorism
— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2019
Speaking on his turn, South Korean President Moon Jae-in too strongly condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
Importantly, the Home Ministry and South Korea's National Police signed an MoU on "Transnational crimes and police cooperation" with an aim to act tough on terror.
PM Modi emphasised on economic cooperation saying, "The South Korean model is the best for India."
South Korea is an important partner in India's economic transformation. Our trade and investment are growing - PM @narendramodi in his Press Statement following the delegation level talks with Korean President
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) 22 February 2019
India is among the top 10 trade partners of South Korea and India is the 6th largest export destination for Korean goods.
India-South Korea trade volume has reached USD 21.5 billion for the calendar year 2018 with both aiming at USD 50 billion trade by 2030.
Both sides have also fast-tracked the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
"India's Act East and Korea's new southern policy is strengthening and giving depth to the strategic partnership between the two countries," the PM said.
The MoUs between India and South Korea were signed in the field of trade and industry, startup, communication.
PM Modi began the day by paying his respects to the fallen soldiers at the National Cemetery in Seoul.
On Thursday - the 1st day of his South Korea visit, PM Modi addressed South Korean business leaders, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seoul Campus of the Yonsei University and interacted with the Indian community in the country.
Addressing the Indian community on Thursday evening, a permanent fixture in his agenda overseas, PM Modi talked about economic reforms brought about by his govt and how Goods and service tax (GST) united the country economically.
He said, "India is the brightest spot for investment in the world".
At the Seoul Campus of the Yonsei University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. Established in 1885, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the country.
Speaking at the unveiling PM said, 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi showed the world how we can deal with issues like climate change and terrorism.
He also gifted a sapling of Holy Bodhi Tree to the people of Kimhae through the Mayor of Kimhae Heo Seong Gon.
Kimhae city has a historic connect with India since Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had gone there in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro and started a dynasty.
Princess Suriratna is known as Heo Hwang-ok in South Korea.
The First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-Sook, visited Ayodhya in November of 2018 to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of Queen Suriratna Memorial in the city.
Gimhae and Ayodhya have a sister-city relationship.
PM Modi had earlier visited South Korea in May of 2015 while South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited India in July 2018.