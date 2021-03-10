Tirath Singh Rawat: From RSS Pracharak to BJP's new face in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Uttarakhand BJP's legislature party on Wednesday (March 10) named Tirath Singh Rawat as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned as chief minister on Tuesday. The MP from Pauri Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat has also served as the BJP's Uttarakhand unit chief from 2013 to 2015.

Currently, an MP from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh's name was picked over other candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Tirath Singh Rawat's father was Kalam Singh Rawat, and his mother Gaura Devi. He was born in the family of village Sinro of Pauri Garhwal district. In his earlier political innings, he has been associated with BJP's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Prior to his election as a member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997, he also served as the state vice president of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He also has the distinction of becoming the first education minister of the newly formed state of Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat also represented the Chaubttakhal Assembly constituency in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2017.

Rawat was elected as an MP from the Pauri Lok Sabha seat on May 23, 2019, defeating his nearest rival Manish Khanduri by more than 3.50 lakh votes.

An agriculturist and social worker, he completed MA in Sociology, and Diploma Course in Patrakarita from HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand.

Tirath Singh Rawat is also known to have dedicated his earlier part of life as a Pracharak of the RSS.

Positions held

-1997-2002 Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

-1997-2000 Chairman, Decision (Vinischay) Committee, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly

-2000-2002 Education Minister, Government of Uttrakhand

-2012-2017 Member, Uttrakhand State Legislative Assembly

-May 2019 Elected to 17th Lok Sabha

-September 13, 2019, onwards, he has been a member of, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

-October 9, 2019, onwards, he has been a member of, Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament00

-Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

