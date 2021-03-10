Tirath Singh Rawat named new Uttarakhand CM, likely to take oath today

DEHRADUN: The BJP on Wednesday named its Gharwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. His name was proposed by the outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down on Tuesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party with a voice vote, will most likely take oath this evening. The oath ceremony will be attended by top state BJP leaders, including the outgoing CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttarakhand is witnessing an upheaval due to internal discontent within the state unit, with several MLAs and leaders close to the CM’s office being unhappy with Rawat’s functioning and bureaucracy.

Addressing the media, Tirath Singh Rawat thanked the party for giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

“The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never imagined that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as the chief minister should be given to someone else,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

