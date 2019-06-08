close

Tired? Now avail massage services on board trains, thanks to Indian Railways

You can choose your massage services on board trains from three packages - gold, diamond and platinum. Read more to see the rate lists and the trains where the services will be offered:

Tired? Now avail massage services on board trains, thanks to Indian Railways
Representative image (Pixabay photo)

For the first time in its 174-year-long history, Indian Railways is all set to introduce massage services for passengers to make travelling a more comfortable experience.

Sharing the rate list with Zee News, the Railways informed that foot or head massage services range between Rs 100 to Rs 300. The services, however, will not be available during night hours from 10 pm to 6 am.

No Type of Massage Type of Oil Duration Price per head or foot massage
1 Gold Any non sticky oil or olive oil 15-20 minutes Rs. 100
2 Diamond Any essential Oil | Cream | Wipes 15-20 minutes Rs 200
3 Platinum Any Argan Oil | Cream | Wipes 15-20 minutes Rs 300

The service will begin in the next 15 to 20 days and initially be offered on 39 trains departing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Find a complete list of trains here:

The proposal was first mooted by the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone. Railways hope to both increase both revenue and passengers with this unique idea.

“This proposal is likely to fetch an additional revenue of Rs 20 lakh annually and an estimated increase of Rs 90 lakh per year through additional sale of tickets from about 20,000 passenger who will be the service providers,” said Rajesh Bajpai, director, media and communication, Railway Board.

A Letter of Authorization (LOA) for provision of head and foot massage facilities to passengers in 39 trains originating from Indore railway station under Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) Policy has been issued by the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone.

Contract for providing such a facility to passengers is unprecendented in Indian Railways. Three to five representatives of the contractor will travel in each train, for which Railways will issue proper IDs.

