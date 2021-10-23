हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tirumala temple

TTD releases special entry darshan tickets for Tirumala temple, here’s how to book

The special entry darshan tickets which cost Rs 300 are being sold by TTD on its official website for November and December. 

TTD releases special entry darshan tickets for Tirumala temple, here’s how to book
File Photo

New Delhi: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has commenced selling tickets for 'special entry darshan' to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. 

The tickets which cost Rs 300 are being sold by TTD on its official website for special entry darshan in November and December. The online booking began on October 22 at 9 AM, Economic Times reported. 

Here are steps to book your ticket online:

1. Visit the official TTD website on tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

2. Tickets can be booked after 9 AM

3. Once the booking opens, click on “Please click here to book Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets”

4. Fill in the required details and pay the fees

5. Your ticket will be booked

Devotees while visiting the temple will have to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative COVID-19 certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of Darshan. 

Citing a press release, ET reported that TTD, the trust which manages the Tirumala temple, will release tickets for Slotted Sarva Darshan for pilgrims at 9 AM on Saturday (October 23).

The Trust has capped the pilgrim footfall at Tirumala at less than 30,000 per day in view of COVID-19 pandemic. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tirumala templeTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTirumala Venkateswara TempleAndhra Pradesh
Next
Story

Was told I will get Rs 300-crore bribe if I clear deals of 'Ambani', 'RSS-linked man': Former J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

Must Watch

PT11M3S

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to start from today - 1 Minute, 1 Khabar