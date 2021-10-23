TTD releases special entry darshan tickets for Tirumala temple, here’s how to book

New Delhi: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has commenced selling tickets for 'special entry darshan' to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The tickets which cost Rs 300 are being sold by TTD on its official website for special entry darshan in November and December. The online booking began on October 22 at 9 AM, Economic Times reported.

Here are steps to book your ticket online:

1. Visit the official TTD website on tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/

2. Tickets can be booked after 9 AM

3. Once the booking opens, click on “Please click here to book Special Entry Darshan (Rs.300) tickets”

4. Fill in the required details and pay the fees

5. Your ticket will be booked

Devotees while visiting the temple will have to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses or a negative COVID-19 certificate obtained within 72 hours prior to the date of Darshan.

Citing a press release, ET reported that TTD, the trust which manages the Tirumala temple, will release tickets for Slotted Sarva Darshan for pilgrims at 9 AM on Saturday (October 23).

The Trust has capped the pilgrim footfall at Tirumala at less than 30,000 per day in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Live TV