Tirupati Balaji Temple To Have Facial Recognition System From 1 March- Here’s How It Will Work

New Delhi: The facial recognition system will be available to pilgrims at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh soon. The temple's management trust, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), issued a statement that the facial recognition technology will be implemented on an experimental basis beginning March 1, as per reports. “The idea is to enhance transparency in tokenless darshan and accommodation allotment systems providing more effective services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.” The main aim of the facial recognition system is to “prevent a person from procuring more tokens in Sarva Darshan Complex and also at the Caution Deposit refund counters," the trust added.

Tirupati Temple: Here's how the system will work

Step 1: First visit the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and register yourself

Step 2: Fill up the form by entering the basic details including phone number, ID proof and number, name, address and city

Step 3: Now, click a picture of yourself using the webcam and upload

Devotees must note that they will need to upload another photo on the day of their darshan. If the image does not match, the accommodation management system will reject them. The notice "Face doesn't match with allotted face" will appear in a pop-up window on the screen. Do you wish to proceed with a refund? Devotees must have an active phone number and email ID while registering because all facts about their darshan will be sent by email/sms. According to the media reports," In the experiment phase, the facial recognition technology will be offered at "Vaikuntham 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards."