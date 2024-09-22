Tirupati Laddoo Controversy: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Forms SIT To Investigate Prasadam Scandal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations about the adulteration of Tirupati Prasadam (laddus).

"We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP and above posts. The SIT will submit a report to the government and we will take action based on that report so that such things are not repeated," Naidu said.

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu further stated, " I am taking three angles, first, purification, according to traditions. I am ordering an inquiry at the IGP level. Only those who have beliefs will be there in the management committee. Finally, we will prepare standard operating procedures for all the temples."

Responding to Jagan Mohan Reddy's claim that Naidu was playing diversion tactics to cover failed promises, Naidu said, "What nonsense he (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is talking. Not even 100 days we have in government. You tell the policies, criticise my policy, and I'll answer what you have done, what I have done. But, you wanted to divert, but if you do so, more and more sentiments will hurt."

Earlier today, Congress leader Pawan Khera also called for a fast-track inquiry into the alleged use of 'animal fat' prasadam for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

"It is very surprising that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, appointed by Chandrababu Naidu's government, contradicts the claims of adulteration in the prasadam. This kind of atmosphere is bad for the faith of crores of devotees. A fast-track inquiry should take place and the strictest punishment to the guilty must be meted out," Khera told ANI.

Earlier, Advocate K Karuna Sagar alleged that the previous YSRCP government used 'animal fat' in the Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati, calling it an attack on Hindu sentiments and a "conspiracy."

Advocate Karuna Sagar expressed his shock, stating, "The Laddu Prasadam offered at Tirupati is world-famous for its divinity, sanctity, and quality. I was shocked and surprised after seeing the lab reports confirming that the low-quality ghee used in making the Laddu Prasadam contained beef, pork, and fish oil. This is an attack on Hindu sentiments... This is a conspiracy."

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stirred a political controversy after he claimed that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoo prasadam, offered at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the Tirumala hills of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district