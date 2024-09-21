Tirupati Laddoo Controversy: New Fear Unlocked Among Devotees About Temple Offerings

Whenever you visit a temple and receive prasad (offering), you may wonder about its purity. You're not alone; millions of Hindus across India are asking themselves the same question, especially after the shocking incident at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, where animal fat was allegedly found mixed in the temple's prasad.

This incident has shaken people's trust in one of India's most sacred places. In Today's Episode Of DNA, Zee News Sheds light on this issue.

Tirupati Prasad Contaminated with Animal Fat

In a recent report, it was revealed that the prasad at the Tirupati Balaji Temple contained animal fat. This disturbing revelation came to light after multiple tests were conducted at four different laboratories, confirming the presence of fat in the ghee used to make the famous laddoos.

The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns based on a report from NDDB (National Dairy Development Board), which suggested that the ghee used at the temple was not pure. Further testing confirmed that one of the suppliers, A.R. Dairy Food Pvt. Ltd., had mixed animal fat in the ghee supplied to the temple.

The Companies Involved

The temple had five suppliers for ghee: Premier Agri Foods, Kriparam Dairy, Vaishnavi, Shri Parag Milk, and A.R. Dairy Food. The prices they charged were significantly lower than market rates, ranging from ₹320 to ₹411 per kilogram, raising concerns about the quality. The A.R. Dairy Food company, in particular, was found guilty of adulterating the ghee.

A.R. Dairy Food, based in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, is known for its products like "Raj Ghee" and "Organic Cow Ghee," which are popular in South India. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to the company, and samples from the factory have been collected for further investigation.

How Did This Happen?

The cost of pure cow ghee in the market today ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per kilogram. Yet, the temple suppliers were offering it for less than half of this price. This disparity made it nearly impossible for the companies to supply pure ghee without some form of adulteration.

Devotees Losing Faith

This incident has shaken the faith of millions of devotees. The matter is no longer about just prasad; it’s about the trust people place in temples and their sanctity. Even former President Ram Nath Kovind commented on the issue, stating that this controversy has led to deep skepticism among devotees.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the temple, has responded by terminating contracts with the companies suspected of supplying adulterated ghee. Since August 29th, the temple has resumed using Nandini Ghee, supplied by Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation (KMF). KMF has taken several measures to ensure transparency and purity, including GPS tracking of ghee tankers and electronic locks that can only be opened with a one-time password (OTP) upon arrival at the temple.

Impact on Other Temples

The incident has had a ripple effect on other temples across India. In Varanasi, at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, authorities have become extra vigilant. There were growing concerns about the quality of the prasad being distributed, and in response, the administration began testing the purity of the laddoos made at the temple. Varanasi's SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), Shambhu Sharan Singh, personally tasted the laddoos and ordered that regular checks be conducted to ensure the quality of the offerings.