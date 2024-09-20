TDP Vs YSRCP Over Tirupati Laddoo Adulteration; 10 Key Updates On Prasadam Controversy

A bitter political fight erupted in Andhra Pradesh after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of laddoos at the Tirupati temple during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During a press conference, the party displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", “Lard” and “Fish Oil” in the given ghee sample, according to a report by PTI.

Tirupati Shrine Ladoo Controversy: 10 Updates

The YSRCP has accused Chandrababu Naidu of making ‘heinous allegations’ for political advantage, while the TDP has circulated the lab report to support its claims of adulteration. During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the previous government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had compromised the sanctity of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati by using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of laddoos. Following allegations made by Naidu regarding former CM Reddy and the Tirupati temple prasad, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy condemned Naidu's remarks as ‘baseless.’ Subba Reddy stated that Naidu's comments were aimed at manipulating Hindu sentiments. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy presented a report by Gujarat-based livestock laboratory in a press conference that confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", “Lard” and “Fish Oil” in the given ghee sample. The sample receipt was dated July 9, 2024, while the lab report was issued on July 16. However, neither the Andhra Pradesh government nor the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, has officially confirmed the lab report, according to PTI. The laboratory, CALF (Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock & Food), is a multidisciplinary analytical facility operated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and located in Anand, Gujarat. On Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of desecrating Tirumala, while also stating that the process of sanitization has already commenced. BJP leader and former TTD Board Member Bhanuprakash Reddy condemned the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. He announced plans to file a complaint against the previous YSRCP government, led by former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy asserted that during Jagan's tenure from 2019 to 2024, the TTD used pure cow ghee for laddu preparation, which was later adulterated. AP Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila criticised both the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP for engaging in 'heinous' politics surrounding the Tirupati laddus. On Thursday, she demanded a CBI probe to determine whether animal fat was indeed used in the preparation of the sweets.

(With agency inputs)