हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Tirupati MLA, municipal chief set an example, perform funeral rites of COVID-19 victim

In an effort to bring awareness on the misconceptions regarding the bodies of COVID-19 victims, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Municpal Corporation chief P S Girisha took part in performing the funeral of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday (August 16, 2020).

Tirupati MLA, municipal chief set an example, perform funeral rites of COVID-19 victim
Image for representational use only

Tirupati: In an effort to bring awareness on the misconceptions regarding the bodies of COVID-19 victims, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and Municpal Corporation chief P S Girisha took part in performing the funeral of a COVID-19 victim on Sunday (August 16, 2020).

Karunakar Reddy along with the civic body chief lend hands in mounting the body on the trolley to take it to the platform of the gas burner for cremation at Govinda Dhamma, a gas-based crematorium in the Tirupati city.

Speaking to Zee Media, the YSRCP MLA said, "The final rituals of human are our customs in this country, but today they are being buried as orphans. Without these sanitation workers people would not even look at the funeral, public is fearing the spread of the coronavirus and oppose cremation or burial of bodies, people should leave the myth about the virus and honor our crematorium staff for their service."

He added, "As a public representative, it is my responsibility to motivate the people. I took part in to do the funeral today. Why should I fear when they do not?"

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha said, "The cases are decreasing in Temple City after the strict action has been taken to implement COVID-19 measures now, it is up to the public to follow the rules." 

On the question of high fees charged by private hospitals' for COVID-19 treatment Girisha said, "We identified some private hospitals are charging high rates for COVID-19 treatment, they have been issued notices and warned about serious action taken against them in future," he added.

The officials are ensuring that COVID-19 victims have a dignified funeral even when their family members are scared to come near the bodies.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Coronavirus outbreak
Next
Story

Indian Railways generate more than 5.5 lakhs mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh
  • 25,89,682Confirmed
  • 49,980Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M2S

Mahanagaron Ki Badi Khabar: Top News stories of the day, August 16, 2020