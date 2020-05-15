Tirupati SP Avula Ramesh Reddy helps farmers in harvesting, donates 50 percent salary

Tirupati: The Superintendent of Police for Tirupati Urban District Avula Ramesh Reddy took people into surprise after he joined the farmers in planting paddy saplings in the agriculture fields on the outskirts of the town. Reddy took the work in his uniform and was seen wearing a mask while helping the farmers in cultivation.

His sudden interactions with the farmers cheered them up during their hard times and the farmers hailed his effort. One of the farmers K Gurappa Naidu said, "its first time we closely intersected with the policeman that to SP of our district, he is a very simple man who planted faster than us, I felt happy and proud to see big officer coming to us asking about our welfare. Gurappa added, '' He has also asked us to invite him further during harvesting.''

Reddy has also announced to donate his 50 percent salary to fund the education of meritorious students.

Not just farmers but his colleagues are also seen lauding his effort towards society. Shiva Prasad Reddy Yerpedu Circle Inspector said, ''He is role model for us, I never saw an officer like him in my entire service. The way respects colleagues its great. He is extremely down to earth.''

Speaking with Zee Media, Reddy said, "We should respect farmers around us, we are distributing rice and vegetables in lockdown. All that is possible because of this farmer and one should always remember that. Therefore we should always respect their efforts.''

Avula Ramesh Reddy is the 10th SP of the Tirupati urban police wing and took charge of the office on February 8, 2020. He belonged to 2007 batch IPS officer who has joined Andhra Pradesh Cadre on deputation from Tripura Cadre. He hails from Kanigiri, Praksham District of Andhra Pradesh.