Tiruppur district tops with 97.12 pass percentage, Erode 2nd, Coimbatore 3rd in Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Board exams 2020

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) on Thursday (July 16) declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020. The results are available online on the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Tiruppur district recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.12% followed by Erode and Coimbatore districts at second and third best performamce with 96,99% and 96.39%, respectively.

Overall, Tamil Nadu state board recorded a pass percentage of 92.34% this year. This year the pass percentage has been highest since 2016.

The pass percentage in the last five years has been; 91.4% pass percentage in 2016, 92.10% pass percentage in 2017, 91.10% pass percentage in 2018, 91.30% pass percentage in 2019, 92.34%, pass percentage in 2020.

This year, the pass percentage recorded by girls is 94.80% is higher than boys' pass percentage which stands at 89.41%.

As many as 7, 79,931 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exams out of which 7,20,209 have cleared the exams this year.

The results were delayed this year due to the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease.