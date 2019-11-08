Tis Hazari Court violence: Settle dispute with Delhi Police through talks, High Court tells lawyers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the lawyers to settle their dispute with Delhi Police personnel on Tis Hazari clash through talks while reserving the matter for hearing for February 12, 2020.

The High Court passed its order by responding to a petition filed against the protest staged by Delhi Police cops in the wake of Tis Hazari scuffle. Hundreds of police personnel and their families gathered at the Delhi Police Headquarters near ITO to hold a protest against the clash in which, at least eight lawyers and about 20 policemen sustained injuries. After the Tiz Hazari clash, another Delhi Police constable was beaten up by lawyers at Karkardooma Court and later, lawyers thrashed an on-duty cop outside the Saket Court.

"Use your offices for settlement, don't go for such petitions," the Delhi Court told the advocates on Friday.

Live TV

The petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to initiate a departmental inquiry against Delhi police personnel for protesting outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident. The petition seeks disciplinary action against several IPS and senior police officers for circulating provocative statements against lawyers on social media. It also seeks their dismissal on the grounds that the agitation was in complete contravention of prevalent laws.

Another petition seeking ban on media coverage in the police vs lawyers row was also moved for an urgent hearing in Delhi High court on Friday. The Delhi High Court, however, refused to have any urgent hearing on the case.