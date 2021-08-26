TMC celebrates Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day in Tripura, CM Mamata Banerjee to address virtually

New Delhi: After Khela Hobe Divas, Trinamool Congress (TMC) now celebrates Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day in Tripura. The TMC workers have been preparing for the event and LED screens are to be put up across colleges in Tripura where party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s address will be shown virtually.

However, Tripura Police is yet to grant permission for the event.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has been making repeated visits to the state and has vowed to defeat the ruling BJP in upcoming the 2023 Assembly polls in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala on August 2, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee told the media that the "TMC will form a government in Tripura in the next 1.5 years and bring governance to its doorstep."

Earlier, on August 8, after the alleged attack on TMC workers in Agartala, Abhishek Banerjee has said that democracy is being choked in Tripura and TMC will not spare a single inch for the BJP in the state. Speaking to reporters outside the Agartala airport here, Banerjee alleged that the TMC workers, who were attacked, have been booked instead of the attackers.

"BJP wants to remain in power by threatening people. This is my second visit to Tripura in less than seven days. Whoever challenging the atrocities and hooliganism of BJP are being sent behind the bars. Instead of the attackers, the TMC workers who were attacked are booked. The entire country is watching how democracy is being choked in Tripura. TMC will fight. TMC will not spare a single inch to BJP in Tripura," he said.

The developments make it clear that TMC has started "Khela" for the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura with Abhishek Banerjee at the commanding seat, leading the state party workers from the front.

Live TV