TMC demands ban on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s campaign over controversial remarks on Cooch Behar firing

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ban West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning in the poll-bound state over his remarks on the killing of four people in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi.

TMC in its letter to EC alleged that Ghosh “justified such murder and threatened Bengal and its people of more such murders in the following words: 'ar jodi barabakri kore Sitalkuchi dekheche ki hoche, jaegae jaegae Sitalkuchi hobe' (people have seen what happened at Sitalkuchi, if anyone steps its boundary, the incident of Sitalkuchi will be repeated again and again),” ANI reported.

“Instead of condemning the acts of violence of CRPF in the brutal cold-blooded killing of the four innocent people, Dilip Ghosh has actively seen condoning the acts and in fact encouraging similar spell of violence in the ongoing elections in West Bengal," the TMC’s letter further said.

TMC also sought legal action against Ghosh for his controversial comments. "In the circumstances, we call upon you, to forthwith: First, initiate appropriate strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, against Dilip Ghosh for his inflammatory and inciting statement and openly threatening the electorate. Secondly, restrain Dilip Ghosh for campaigning for remaining phases," it read.

On Sunday, Ghosh created controversy after he said that Cooch Behar-like killings may happen in the next phase of assembly elections if "naughty boys like the ones who died in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.

Addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district, Ghosh said, "Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also."

"The naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi,” he added.

During the fourth phase of polling in the state on Saturday, four persons died as CISF personnel opened fire after some people "attempted to snatch their rifles" while voting was underway in Sitalkuchi assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

