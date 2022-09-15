'TMC is full of corrupt leaders, will give ED list of 100 MLAs with disproportionate assets': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday claimed he would soon submit documents to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that contain details about the disproportionate assets of 100 TMC leaders. The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, dubbed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. Adhikari said he would visit the ED office in the city on Saturday and submit the documents to the central agency.

"A few days back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 99 per cent of party workers are honest. But, I have documents to prove nearly 99 per cent of TMC leaders are corrupt, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly claimed.

"On Saturday, I would submit those documents to the ED officials and request them to initiate a probe. The entire TMC is neck-deep in corruption," he alleged.

Reacting to his comments, senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said Adhikari has a habit of making baseless allegations. "Let him prove his claims. After BJP's failed Nabanna Abhiyan' (march to secretariat), he is trying to come up with new tricks to stay relevant," Ray said.

"Adhikari joined the BJP at the end of 2020. As a part of the Trinamool, he was in-charge of several important departments of the state government. If there is any such allegation, he is equally responsible for it," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

The allegations of disproportionate assets against TMC leaders started doing the rounds after a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court about an exponential rise in the assets of relatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in recent years. Banerjee had rubbished the allegations as a "politically motivated campaign to malign me".