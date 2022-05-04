New Delhi: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram was heckled outside the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday (May 4) when he arrived to file a case against his party leader. A woman lawyer protested in front of him calling him a 'Trinamool broker'. Take off his coat and walk towards the former minister. Incidentally, all of those lawyers are Congress-minded

Chidambaram had come to Kolkata to fight a case for a company called Keventers in the Metro Dairy case. The case was filed by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury. Chidambaram had come to argue the case against Adhir and on behalf of the state.

Adhir filed the case against selling the state company Metro Dairy to Keventers at the rate of water. Adhir's complaint was that crores of rupees were misplaced into this transaction.

#WATCH | Congress leader & advocate P Chidambaram faced protest by lawyers of Congress Cell at Calcutta HC where he was present in connection with a legal matter. They shouted slogans, showed him black robes & called him a TMC sympathiser & responsible for party's poor show in WB pic.twitter.com/SlH4QgbJSn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Chidambaram was scheduled to plead the case in court on Wednesday (May 4). But before that, the lawyers of the Congress party started protesting around him. Adhir's lawyer Kaustubh Bagchi also called Chidambaram a "Mamata Ka Dalal".

Kaustubh said, "Why has the former Union minister come to fight a case against his own party leader? Doesn't he know that a lot of money has been siphoned off in this case and the state government is at the forefront of it!"

However, the lawyers' protest against Chidambaram reached a crescendo on Wednesday when a woman lawyer went on a rampage after seeing the former Union minister. The woman lawyer named Sumitra Niyogi was initially staging a protest around Chidambaram's car. Later, he got excited and took off his coat and ran towards him.

Live TV