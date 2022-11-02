TMC MLA compares Mamata Banerjee to Devi Jagaddhatri, warns 'Kill them like a BED BUG, if...'

TMC MLA Madan Mitra of Kamarhati condemned those who are collecting money in the name of giving jobs. He also claims that this type of person needs to be 'pressed like insects'. In his words, "How many people are raising money like Partha Chatterjee? There are a lot of cheating and cheaters around." The former sports and transport minister of the state explained the way to discipline them. Besides, he compared the Chief Minister with Devi Jagaddhatri and said, "only mother Jagaddhatri, Mamata Banerjee can give jobs." Naturally, the TMC is uncomfortable with such comments of the party MLA.

Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra attended a function in Kamarhati on Tuesday. He made several controversial comments there. He said, "The area is full of cheaters and fraudsters. In the name of giving jobs, they are collecting millions of rupees. When you find these cheaters, kill them like a bedbug. There is no forgiveness for those who take away land, mother's jewelry or blood sale money in the name of giving jobs."

Talking about the withdrawal of money in the name of providing jobs, the Kamarhati MLA also brought up the name of former education minister Partha Chatterjee. He said, "The party has taken measures against Partha. But there are many more people who are carrying money around. Young people are roaming around in search of jobs. Don't pay any fraudsters any money to get a job. If anyone can give a job, then that person is Maa Jagaddhatri, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Bengal."

BJP All India vice president Dilip Ghosh took a sharp taunt in the wake of such comments made by the 'Colourful' TMC MLA of Kamarhati. He said, "Give money and get a job - This is the only mantra of TMC. If Mamata Banerjee can give a job, why didn't she do that before? The TMC is protecting their supreme leader by comparing her sometimes with Maa Kali, Maa Sarada and now Maa Jagaddhatri. These are open secrets now." The Trinamool is also confused by the party MLA's controversial comments. In the words of the party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, "If he has such news, he should tell the top leadership. Top leadership will take action."