Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee attacks Union Home Minister Amit Shah on India-China border dispute

Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally for West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee launched a blistering attack on Shah on the India-China border dispute.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee asked if Chinese troops have entered the Indian soil. Taking a dig at Shah, the TMC leader said that West Bengal has not heard from the Union Home Minister in times of two massive crisis - coronavirus COVID-19 and Cyclone Amphan.

"Respected AmitShah Ji, Bengal has not heard you speak during these times of crisis, but we hope today you would take a minute to answer this: "Are the Chinese occupying our territory or not?" tweeted Banerjee.

Sources said that during his address Shah would attack the ruling TMC government over its failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic and the migrant labour crisis in the state.

The virtual rally of Shah is part of BJP's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. It is to be noted that few days ago the BJP had released a "nine-point chargesheet" against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule over the past nine years. Upping the ante against TMC government, the saffron party has recently floated a social media drive christened 'Aar Noi Mamata' (no longer Mamata's rule).

"The rally will kick off a political change in this state," Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Monday while announcing the mega online event. "It is a first for us and our party will set a world record in the number of people attending."

