TMC MP Aparupa Poddar gives birth to a baby girl, nick names Corona

At a time when the world is reeling under the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, two-time Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Arambagh in Hooghly district of West Bengal gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday and nick-named her 'Corona'. Poddar delivered her second baby at a private nursing home in Hooghly district.

Hours after delivering the baby, Poddar said, “I’m absolutely ecstatic. My husband and I are very excited to welcome the baby. Both the baby and I are fine and are doing well.”

Poddar’s husband and the baby’s proud father Shaqir Ali said, “We have decided to nickname her as Corona as she is born amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Later we will urge Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to give her a name.”