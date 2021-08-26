TMC MPs to submit their views to Election Commission on holding polls amid COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: A five-member delegation of TMC MPs will be visiting the Election Commission office here on Thursday (August 26) to submit their written replies to the EC over earlier letter seeking views of parties on holding the polls.

The Trinamool Congress delegation to consist of MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu S Ray, Jawhar Sircar, Sajda Ahmed and Mahua Moitra.

Earlier on August 12, the EC has issued several guidelines/instructions/Orders for campaigning during general election/bye election in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It sought the views of the political parties on holding the election amid such situation.

The Election Commission office has sought the views of the political parties in view of several bye-elections and general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five states are due in 2021-22.

The EC office stated that "It is requested that views and suggestions of your party may be furnished to the Commission latest by 30th August, 2021 so that exhaustive guidelines in this matter may be prepared."

