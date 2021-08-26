हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission of India

TMC MPs to submit their views to Election Commission on holding polls amid COVID-19 situation

The Election Commission office, which issued several guidelines/instructions/Orders for campaigning during general election/bye election in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, sought the views of the political parties on holding the election amid such situation.

TMC MPs to submit their views to Election Commission on holding polls amid COVID-19 situation
Image courtesy: PTI (file pic)

New Delhi: A five-member delegation of TMC MPs will be visiting the Election Commission office here on Thursday (August 26) to submit their written replies to the EC over earlier letter seeking views of parties on holding the polls.

The Trinamool Congress delegation to consist of MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu S Ray, Jawhar Sircar, Sajda Ahmed and Mahua Moitra. 

Earlier on August 12, the EC has issued several guidelines/instructions/Orders for campaigning during general election/bye election in wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It sought the views of the political parties on holding the election amid such situation.

The Election Commission office has sought the views of the political parties in view of several bye-elections and general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five states are due in 2021-22. 

The EC office stated that "It is requested that views and suggestions of your party may be furnished to the Commission latest by 30th August, 2021 so that exhaustive guidelines in this matter may be prepared."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Election Commission of IndiaTrinamool MPsCOVID-19 situationAssembly Polls
Next
Story

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Check dress code, docs needed and other updates students must know

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Zee Top 10: CDS' big statement on Taliban - watch top news stories