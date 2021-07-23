हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Santanu Sen

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen suspended for remainder of Monsoon session

New Delhi: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen has been suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu took the decision a day after he snatched the papers from Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore them during a heated debate over the Pegasus row. 

During Friday proceedings, House Chairman said, “Santanu Sen, please withdraw from the House. Allow the House to function.”

The announcement was followed by an uproar leading to adjournment till 12 pm.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

