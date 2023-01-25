topStoriesenglish2565642
NewsIndia
ED

TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case

The Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was earlier arrested in December last year for allegedly spreading fake news regarding PM Modi's visit to Morbi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • ED has arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale
  • Last December, he was arrested twice for allegedly spreading fake news
  • He was taken into custody in Ahmedabad

Trending Photos

TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi:  The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a crowdfunding initiative, official sources said Wednesday.

Gokhale was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad where he is lodged in judicial custody in a Gujarat Police case.

He will be produced by the federal agency before a local court there seeking his remand, they said.

The Gujarat Police arrested Gokhale from Delhi on December 29 in its case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

Earlier in December, the Gujarat Police arrested him twice for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse tragedy.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 24, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023