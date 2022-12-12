TMC's Manoj Tiwary attacks BJP, says 'Jhukega nahi sala', apologises after backlash

Howrah: Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary on Sunday (December 11) challenged the opposition and said "Pushpa" film's "Jhukega nahi sala" dialogue. While addressing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally, Tiwary, who is Minister of State for Sports in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, encouraged the workers from Howrah Maidan`s assembly stage.

Asking the party followers and workers to remain united, he challenged the BJP.

"Jhukega nahi sala," said Tiwary as he directed the BJP workers to open their "ears" and listen to dialogues from the movie "Pushpa".

Triggering furore, his remarks soon received backlash.

As media persons questioned his take during the rally, he was seen apologising during the briefing.

"I should not have spoken like that," apologised Tiwary.

Whole TMC is like Pushpa movie: BJP on Manish Tiwary 'Jhukega Nahi sala' remark

Hitting back at Manoj Tiwary, BJP leader Umesh Rai said that the whole West Bengal government was like the "Pushpa film" and Tiwary`s statements show the party`s character.

"The whole West Bengal government is like Pushpa film. The TMC leader spoke in the same way in which a red sandalwood peddler publicly says "Jhukega nahi sala", Manoj Tiwary also said the same," said Umesh Rai, State Secretary, BJP West Bengal.

"The person who has exploited the rights of the youth of West Bengal, someone who has taken away the future of youth in the state, rice thieves, the way this politician spoke and behave are similar to the red sandalwood smuggler. It depicts the real character of TMC," he added.