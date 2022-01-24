हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu girl's death case

TN girl's death case: Madras HC questions video alleging forced conversion, probe launched

The court directed the investing officer to send the mobile phone to the Forensic Sciences Department in Chennai and submit a report on the authenticity of the video by January 27.

TN girl&#039;s death case: Madras HC questions video alleging forced conversion, probe launched

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Monday (January 24) ordered the person, who shot the video of the 17-year-old girl alleging forced conversion, to appear for inquiry and submit the mobile phone tomorrow in the Thanjavur girl's death case, reported ANI.

The bench was ruling on the petition, which was moved by the father of the 17-year-old girl seeking CBCID inquiry in the forced conversion allegation. The parents have been asked to appear for the inquiry tomorrow.

The bench was ruling on the petition, which was moved by the father of the 17-year-old girl seeking CBCID inquiry in the forced conversion allegation. The parents have been asked to appear for the inquiry tomorrow.

Petitioner informed the court that they have recorded their statement with the judicial magistrate as per the direction.

Justice GR Swaminathan, who conducted the hearing, questioned the authenticity of the video and directed the person who shot the video to submit the device for investigation after going through the statement submitted in the sealed cover.

The order came after the counsel appearing for the Government, in response to a question, informed the court that they have added 37 people as witnesses in the case and so far has enquired 14 people, but the mobile phone used for recording the video is necessary for verifying the authenticity of the video.

The government also sought a week's time to file a detailed report.

(With ANI inputs)

 

