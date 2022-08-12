TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022 applications invited for over 800 vacancies on mrb.tn.gov.in- Check salary and other details here
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: The application process for the post of the pharmacist will begin tomorrow, August 10, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for Tamil Nadu government job 2022 can visit the official website-- mrb.tn.gov.in.
TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has published a notification for the 889 Pharmacist Posts in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Candidates interested in applying for a position with the Tamil Nadu government in 2022 can see the recruitment announcement on the official website, mrb.tn.gov.in.
It should be noted that the TN MRB website is now unavailable, making it impossible for candidates to read the official notification.
However, candidates can still verify the material provided in the recruitment poster and on the website since complete information is posted there. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to be released SOON
TN MRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Application begins- August 10, 2022
- Application ends- August 30, 2022
TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive will fill up to 889 Pharmacist posts.
TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- A Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy or Pharm. D
- Must have registered with Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council and must keep the registration alive by renewing it regularly every year.
TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
Selected candidates will get a salary as per the Pay Matrix level 1 which is between Rs 35,400 and to 1,12,400.
TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website of TN MRB mrb.tn.gov.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the Recruitment tab
- A new page would open, click on the designated pharmacist recruitment link
- Register yourself and login through the generated credentials
- Fill in the TN MRB application form with all details and attest asked documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future references
TN MRB Recruitment 2022; direct link here
The interview will serve as the foundation for the selection process for the position, and all pertinent information will be posted on the official website in due course. Candidates who are interested in the position are encouraged to frequently visit the TN MRB website for the most recent information.
