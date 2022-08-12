NewsIndia
NEET UG EXAM

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to be released SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the result dates and other details here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NTA is expected to release NEET 2022 Answer Key soon
  • Applicants should be aware that the NTA has not yet issued any formal notification on the release date
  • NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key likely to be released SOON at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14, and NEET results will be out on August 18. The NTA will also make available the NEET OMR sheets of candidates who took the NEET UG 2022 exam along with the answer key. Candidates will be able to compute their NEET scores prior to the official release of the NEET 2022 results.

However, applicants should be aware that the NTA has not yet issued any formal notification on the release date of the NEET answer key and that one is yet awaited. The candidates would have roughly 48 hours to raise complaints after the answer key is made public. At least three questions in the test questions have already been identified by experts as needing correction. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022: PCM Group Answer Key likely to be released on THIS DATE

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click submit.
  • Download the answer key and calculate score.

The NTA will prepare the final answer key after receiving any complaints, on which the results will be announced. The last year's final answer key was made public shortly after. This year, the NEET Result 2022 is anticipated to be released at the latest by August 31, 2022. According to media reports, NTA is preparing to reveal the results shortly because of the emphasis on commencing classes on time deadlines. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 likely to be released TODAY

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still, the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter. 


 

Live Tv

NEET UG examneet answer key 2022NEET UG exam second attemptneet 2022 paperneet exam date 2022neet 2022 exam dateneet exam timeneet 2022 question paperneet exam time 2022dress code for NEET 2022neet answer key 2022neet 2022 answer keyneet paper 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections