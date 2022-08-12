NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14, and NEET results will be out on August 18. The NTA will also make available the NEET OMR sheets of candidates who took the NEET UG 2022 exam along with the answer key. Candidates will be able to compute their NEET scores prior to the official release of the NEET 2022 results.

However, applicants should be aware that the NTA has not yet issued any formal notification on the release date of the NEET answer key and that one is yet awaited. The candidates would have roughly 48 hours to raise complaints after the answer key is made public. At least three questions in the test questions have already been identified by experts as needing correction. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022: PCM Group Answer Key likely to be released on THIS DATE

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click submit.

Download the answer key and calculate score.

The NTA will prepare the final answer key after receiving any complaints, on which the results will be announced. The last year's final answer key was made public shortly after. This year, the NEET Result 2022 is anticipated to be released at the latest by August 31, 2022. According to media reports, NTA is preparing to reveal the results shortly because of the emphasis on commencing classes on time deadlines. ALSO READ: Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2022 likely to be released TODAY

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Students have been protesting online and have launched several online campaigns and have written letters to ministers in the past month but still, the NEET UG exam took place on 17th July. So now students are demanding #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter.



