TN: Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines At Schools To Counter Fall In Girls' Attendence

After installing napkin vending machines in government schools of the state, the Tamil Nadu government is embarking on a project to install the machines in all government arts and science colleges in the state. The higher education department officials told IANS that there are presently only a few government colleges that have napkin vending machines and incinerators in the state.

As per a study conducted by the department of higher education, there is a fall in attendance of girls in the government colleges in rural areas of the state during particular dates. The study found that many students were not reaching colleges during their menstrual cycle due to pain and ill- health.

This has led to the department of higher education mulling the possibility of installing napkin vending machines and incinerators in all government colleges. The department will float tenders for installation of the machines and incinerators and will be installed before the commencement of the new academic year. According to a senior official of the department of higher education, the funds will be scouted through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The vending machines and incinerators will be installed based on the strength of girl students and teaching and non-teaching staff in each college. Support staff in the colleges will be responsible for maintaining the machines and incinerators.