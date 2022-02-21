हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

TN school girl death: CBI takes over alleged forced conversion case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched its probe into the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl from Thirukattupalli, who died by suicide, due to alleged pressure of religious conversion.

TN school girl death: CBI takes over alleged forced conversion case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched its probe into the death of a 17-year-old schoolgirl from Thirukattupalli, who allegedly died by suicide, amid charges that she was forced to convert to Christianity.

The agency’s team, led by Vidya Jayant Kulkarni arrived at Michaelpatti village near Thirukattupalli and enquired the authorities of the missionary school where the teenage girl was studying.

The girl hailed from Vadugapalayam hamlet in Ariyalur district.

Vidya Jayant Kulkarni is an IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and was appointed as Joint Director in November last year.

The team reached Michaelpatti in the afternoon and commenced their investigation by interrogating the school and hostel authorities.

The Madras High Court transferred the case to CBI on a plea by the parents of the deceased girl who alleged that their daughter was harassed to convert into christianity.

On January 16, the Thirukattupalli police had booked a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 75 (punishment for cruelty to child), Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person), and Section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other Imprisonments).

So far, the police arrested the 67-year-old hostel warden of the school.

Subsequently, after the death of the girl on January 19, the case took a different turn with charges that she had been forced to end her life after attempts at forcible conversion by the school.

A mobile recorded video was also presented as evidence in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

