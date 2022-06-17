NewsIndia
TN SSLC, Plus 2 Result 2022 LIVE updates: Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th exam on SAME date, check marks on tnresults.nic.in

Students can check and download their results once they are released by visiting the education board's official websites,  dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. In addition to the official website, the results will be available on the state of Tamil Nadu's official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.

  • News reports had earlier mentioned that class 10 board exams will be released on June 17, but it has been reportedly delayed
  • Results for Class 10th, 12th are likely to be declared on June 20
  • TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations in the state in offline mode from June 6 to 30, 2022.

TN 10th, 12th Results 2022: TNDGE (Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations) will now be releasing class 10 and class 12 board results on the same day - June 20, according to sources. News reports had earlier mentioned that class 10 board exams will be released today (June 17), but reportedly, the announcement has been delayed. Students who took the exam are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for the latest developments. Students can check and download their results once they are released by visiting the education board's official websites, dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in. In addition to the official website, the results will be available on the state of Tamil Nadu's official results portal at tnresults.nic.in.

TN SSLC, Class 12 Result 2022: List of websites to check scores

Once results are announced, students can check TN SSLC result 2022 on board websites. Here is the list:

-dge.tn.gov.in

- dge.tn.nic.in

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

 

TN SSLC Result 2022 - How to download your scorecard

Step 1: Navigate to the official website (dge.tn.gov.in)

Step 2: On the website's homepage, students will find a link that says, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' - Please click on that

Step 3: Students must now fill in the required information as directed - Click the submit button

Step 4: The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be shown on your screen

Step 5: Download and print the results for future reference

TNDGE conducted SSLC examinations in the state in offline mode from June 6 to 30, 2022.

