TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 to be out soon on tnresults.nic.in, here's how to check

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 will be soon available on the official website tnresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Chennai will release Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their  TN 10th supplementary results on the official site of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in. and tnresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check SSLC Supplementary Results 2022

  1. Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022'
  3. Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code
  4. Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the  provisional mark sheet and take a printout

TN SSLC Supplementary exams were held from August 2 to August 8, 2022 at various exam centres. The exams were conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm. ALSO READ- India Post Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 98k posts, check here

