TN SSLC Supplementary Results 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Chennai will release Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their TN 10th supplementary results on the official site of DGE, Chennai on dge.tn.nic.in. and tnresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check SSLC Supplementary Results 2022

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in On the home page, click on 'SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2022' Submit exam roll number, date of birth, and captcha code Your TN SSLC Result 2022 will appear on the screen Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout

TN SSLC Supplementary exams were held from August 2 to August 8, 2022 at various exam centres. The exams were conducted in single shift from 10 am to 1.15 pm.