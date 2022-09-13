TNEA 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment TODAY for Round 1 at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check

TNEA 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Counselling is underway. The provisional allotment for Round 1 is likely to be announced today, September 13, 2022. The allotment will be made public on the official website, tneaonline.org, in accordance with the schedule. The deadline for filling out choices was yesterday, September 12, 2022. The tentative allotment for students who applied for TNEA Counseling in the Academic, Vocational, and Government Quota 7.5% categories should be available by today.

TNEA 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Provisional Allotment September 13, 2022 before 10 AM Seat confirmation September 13 to 14, 2022 till 5 PM Release of provisional allotment for accept and join September 15, 2022 before 10 AM Joining dates September 15 to 22, 2022 till 5 PM TNEA 2022 Counselling Round 2 begins September 25, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

TNEA Counselling 2022 : Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

Click on the link for round 1 provisional seat allotment list

A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The second round of TNEA 2022 counselling will start on September 25, 2022, at 10 AM. The second round will be open to students whose applications were not selected for a place in the first round. For the advantage of the candidates, the processes to check as well as direct links will be published here once the provisional allotment for Round 1 is ready.