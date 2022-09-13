NewsIndia
TNEA COUNSELLING 2022

TNEA 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment TODAY for Round 1 at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check

TNEA 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment will be released today for Round 1. Candidates who applied in the Round 1 of the TNEA Counselling process will receive their results for the same today on tneaonline.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TNEA 2022 Counselling provisional seat allotment TODAY for Round 1 at tneaonline.org- Here’s how to check

TNEA 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA 2022 Counselling is underway. The provisional allotment for Round 1 is likely to be announced today, September 13, 2022. The allotment will be made public on the official website, tneaonline.org, in accordance with the schedule. The deadline for filling out choices was yesterday, September 12, 2022. The tentative allotment for students who applied for TNEA Counseling in the Academic, Vocational, and Government Quota 7.5% categories should be available by today.

TNEA 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Provisional Allotment September 13, 2022 before 10 AM
Seat confirmation September 13 to 14, 2022 till 5 PM
Release of provisional allotment for accept and join September 15, 2022 before 10 AM
Joining dates September 15 to 22, 2022 till 5 PM
TNEA 2022 Counselling Round 2 begins September 25, 2022 from 10 AM onwards

TNEA Counselling 2022 : Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org
  • Click on the link for round 1 provisional seat allotment list
  • A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  • Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The second round of TNEA 2022 counselling will start on September 25, 2022, at 10 AM. The second round will be open to students whose applications were not selected for a place in the first round. For the advantage of the candidates, the processes to check as well as direct links will be published here once the provisional allotment for Round 1 is ready.

Live Tv

tnea counselling 2022tnea counsellingtnea 2022 datetnea counselling datetnea counselling date 2022counselling date 2022counselling daterank list tnea 2022tnea rank listtnea seat allotment 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction