TNEA 2022 Rank List: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is likely to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, August 16, 2022. Candidates can get the TNEA rank list once it has been made available by going to tneaonline.org, the organization's official website. Registered candidates can view the TNEA rank list for 2022 by entering their email address and password. Candidates must be aware of this. Only the candidates who made the shortlist will be eligible for the TNEA 2022 Counseling process.

TNEA 2022 Rank List: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TNEA Rank List 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as email id and password.

The TNEA 2022 rank list will be displayed on the screen.

Download the rank list and take the printout of it for future reference.

There will be four counselling sessions for TNEA 2022. For the purpose of participating in various activities in a certain round, the applicant must enter into the TNEA portal using his or her user ID and password (the same as those used at the time of registration). There are 4 stages in a round which will include choice filling, allotment, confirmation of allotment, reporting to college/TFC, and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation.