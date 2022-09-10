NewsIndia
TNEA 2022

TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 1 begins on tneaonline.org, direct link here

TNEA Counseling 2022 Round 1 has started on the official website- tneaonline.org, scroll down for direct link to apply, counselling schedule and more.

TNEA Counselling 2022: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, TNEA Counseling 2022 process for general ranks has begun today, September 10, 2022. Candidates can now entre details in the choice filling form on the official website tneaonline.org. TNEA 2022 Counselling process started at 10 am today and candidates can fill choices till September 12, 2022. Candidates can complete the choice filling step in the general rank Round 1 counseling process following the simple steps given below-

TNEA Counseling 2022: Here's how to complete the Choice filling step

  • Visit the official website tneaonline.org
  • On the homepage, click on the login button 
  • Enter your login credentials and proceed ahead with the choice filling
  • Submit and download the form

TNEA Counselling 2022- Direct link 

As per the schedule the Choice filling for TNEA Counselling round 1 will be concluded on September 12 and the TNEA Counseling Round 1 Tentative Allotment Result will be released on September 13.

TNEA Counseling 2022 Schedule

Candidates will be required to confirm the seats from September 13, 2022 to September 14, 2022 up to 5 pm. The TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 is being conducted for aggregate marks 200 to 184. 505 and the general rank from 1 to 14524.

 

