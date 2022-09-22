NewsIndia
TNEA 2022

TNEA Counselling 2022: Last day for provisionally seat allotted students to report to college till 5 PM- Here’s how to check allotment list

TNEA Counselling 2022: Candidates who have accepted the seat should make sure to report to college today by 5 pm. in case they don't report, they will not be considered for admission, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TNEA Counselling 2022: The TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment was released on September 16 and the students who accepted the seat should make sure to report to their college today. The reporting window for each college and institution closes on September 22, 2022. Candidates won't be taken into consideration for admittance if they don't attend college today. The seat allocation can be viewed on the official website, tneaonline.org, by performing the actions listed below. Candidates should be aware that they must report physically to colleges by 5 PM in order to secure their seats.

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check the list

  • Go to the official website- tneaonline.org
  • On the homepage, click on login link
  • In the next step, candidates should enter the application number and date of birth
  • Then they should select the TNEA provisional allotment round 1 link
  • The provisional seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and go through it
  • Take its printout for future reference

After the first round of academic counselling is over, a second round will be held. It will start on September 25, 2022, as planned. Four rounds of TNEA counselling are being held this year. Candidates are encouraged to come back frequently for the most recent information on TNEA 2022 Counseling for engineering admissions.


 

