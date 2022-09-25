TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 2 registration, choice filling starts TODAY on tneaonline.org- Here's how to apply

TNEA 2022: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Counselling Round 2 begins from today, September 25 as per the schedule. The candidates who have not been allotted colleges in the first round can apply for the second round on the official website, tneaonline.org. The candidates can register for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) round 2 choice filling on the official website- tneaonline.org. The TNEA 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payments, choice filling, seat allotment and confirmation. The DoTE Tamil Nadu will declare the TNEA counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result on September 28.

TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Choice Filling: Here's how to register

Visit the official website of TNEA- tneaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the ‘login’ tab

Enter your registration number and password

Complete TNEA counselling registration and choice filling

Select a seat as per your rank and pay the counselling fees

Click on 'submit', and take a print out for further reference.

The TNEA Counseling Round 1 has been completed and round 2 begins. The TNEA Round 1 Provisional Allotment has been released already on September 16, 2022. Candidates who have already been allotted colleges would have reported to the respective colleges.