TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket: On July 24, the TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held to fill approximately 7,382 vacancies in Tamil Nadu government offices. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has issued instructions on how to download the TNPSC Hall Ticket in this case. The online application period for the TNPSC Group 4 exam ended on April 28th. According to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC gov in hall ticket 2022), approximately 21.85 lakh people have applied for the Group 4 exam so far.

According to the information, there are approximately 9,26,583 male applicants, 12,58,616 female applicants, and 129 third-gender candidates.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here’s how to download hall ticket

Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, and Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service will be filled through the TNPSC Group 4 notification. Candidates can visit the TNPSC official website for more information.