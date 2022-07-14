NewsIndia
TNPSC HALL TICKET 2022

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022:TNPSC Hall Ticket released at tnpsc.gov.in- here’s how to download hall ticket

 TNPSC Group 4: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the Group 4 examination on its official website today. Candidates who have taken the exam can access their hall ticket through the official website.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
  • The TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held to fill approximately 7,382 vacancies
  • The online application period for the TNPSC Group 4 exam ended on April 28th
  • Approximately 21.85 lakh people have applied for the Group 4 exam so far

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket: On July 24, the TNPSC Group 4 exam will be held to fill approximately 7,382 vacancies in Tamil Nadu government offices. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has issued instructions on how to download the TNPSC Hall Ticket in this case. The online application period for the TNPSC Group 4 exam ended on April 28th. According to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC gov in hall ticket 2022), approximately 21.85 lakh people have applied for the Group 4 exam so far.

According to the information, there are approximately 9,26,583 male applicants, 12,58,616 female applicants, and 129 third-gender candidates. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 (SOON): CBSE Board results to be declared any time, 3 important things candidates must know before results are out

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Here’s how to download hall ticket

  • Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, and Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service will be filled through the TNPSC Group 4 notification. Candidates can visit the TNPSC official website for more information.

