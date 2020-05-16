To boost primary healthcare, Andhra Pradesh to set up 10,000 YSR Health Clinics in villages

Amaravati: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday (May 15,2020) is likely to invest over Rs 16,200 crore in a bid to boost to the primary healthcare sector in the state. It includes setting up of at least 10,000 'YSR Health Clinics' at village level and revamping government hospitals and medical colleges.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on Friday and directed the officials to expedite work to establish 10,000 YSR Health Clinics at every village secretariat.

A statement issued by the CMO said: "In order to strengthen public healthcare and Health Infrastructure, the State Government is contemplating to invest Rs 16,203 crore for revamping government hospitals and medical colleges across the State, while 10,000 YSR Clinics will be set up soon at the village level."

The government has proposed to start as many as seven super speciality hospitals in Tribal areas and six medical colleges with attached institutions at a budget of Rs 6100 crore, and revamp the existing 1,086 sub-centres and setting up 10,000 more clinics at a budget of Rs 2,026 crore.

CM Reddy further sought details on the development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.