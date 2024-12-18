Delhi Election 2025: With roads of Delhi dotted with posters against the Aam Aadmi Party over non-implementation of the Narendra Modi government's ambitious healthcare scheme 'Ayushman Bharat', former CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced free treatment scheme 'Sanjeevani Yojna' for senior citizens.

Kejriwal said that 'Sanjeevani Yojna' would be launched for free treatment of people aged above 60 years after his party returns to power in Delhi. The assembly elections in Delhi for 70 seats are due in February next year.

Speaking at a public event, Kejriwal said, "In old age, one thing troubles everyone: as age increases, numerous diseases affect a person. The biggest worry is how to get treatment. I also know of people who come from good families, but their children do not take care of them. In old age, I have seen elderly people from good families suffering as if their children had abandoned them. But you don't have to worry; your son is still alive."

बेटा हो तो ऐसा, केजरीवाल जैसा



बुजुर्गों की सेवा और सम्मान के लिए आज आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी ने 'संजीवनी योजना' का एलान किया



संजीवनी योजना के तहत दिल्ली में 60 और उससे ज़्यादा उम्र के बुजुर्गों का सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में… pic.twitter.com/YD7LoPLya6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 18, 2024

While the scheme will be launched if AAP returns to power, the registration for the scheme will begin later this week, said Kejriwal. The AAP supremo said that party volunteers would go door to door to register eligible elderly people for the scheme. After the elections, the AAP government will implement the scheme, Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal explained that the scheme will provide free treatment at both government and private hospitals, just like the Ayushman Bharat scheme. "Whether one wants to get treatment in a government or private hospital, their entire treatment will be free. There will be no limits; everyone will be treated. Whether rich or poor, everyone will be treated for free. There will be no upper limit," he said.

The BJP has earlier issued a number urging Delhi voters to give a missed call on the number for implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Union Territory.

भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र के लिये जन सुझाव लेने की टैगलाइन है-“मेरी दिल्ली मेरा संकल्प BJP"



दिल्ली के लोग हमें Email ID- MeriDelhiMeraSankalpBJP@gmail.com के साथ ही व्हाट्सएप्प नम्बर

+91- 995870 2025 पर भी भेज सकते हैं।



सोशल मीडिया पर हमारा हेशटैग रहेगा #BJPSankalp2025 pic.twitter.com/8vnAWHfqZD — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 17, 2024

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the BJP secured eight seats. The ruling party is looking to score a hat-trick in the national capital while the BJP, out of power in the city since 1998, is seeking a return after over 25 years.