To prevent a case like Shraddha Walker, Maharashtra minister suggests special squad to help girls

NEW DELHI: Amid the Shraddha Walker murder case, Maharashtra tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has suggested the State Women's Commission to create a squad that aims to help women who have disconnected from their families. The 26-year-old Shraddha Walker had also run away from home to be with her live-in partner and now murderer Aftab Poonawalla. She was suffering from domestic abuse and her friends knew about it, however, her family was unaware of it. Even though she was beaten black and blue by Aftab, she did not leave him or break up with him and ended up dead.

Maharashtra minister, on Saturday, said that he has directed the State Women's Commission to form a squad to help women who have left their families and may be in trouble.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "I've directed State Women's Commission to form a squad. When a girl crosses 18 yrs of age she can't be stopped by her family or the Police. When she fights her family, marries like this & goes away, she knows she won't get any help from her family later."

We saw what happens then, in the form of the recent case in Delhi(Shraddha murder case). To ensure that this doesn't happen with other girls, this squad will work and provide help & protection to girls who have disconnected from their families, if needed: Maharashtra Min MP Lodha pic.twitter.com/f1eHRrx1I0 November 19, 2022

He further said, "We saw what happens then, in the form of the recent case in Delhi. To ensure that this doesn't happen with other girls, this squad will work and provide help & protection to girls who have disconnected from their families, if needed."

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused of killing Shraddha Walker, recently admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed.

As per Delhi police sources, the accused during questioning told the police that on May 18, he had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi.

After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked a marijuana cigarette, and returned, said the police. "When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him again. Following which, he got furious and strangled her so violently that she stopped breathing," the police sources told ANI.

(With agency inputs)